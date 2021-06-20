R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.