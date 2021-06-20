Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.63% of Radius Health worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $18.53 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $875.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.