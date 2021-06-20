Rage Fan 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,847.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $584,800.88 and $9,847.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00135039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00179588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,510.29 or 1.00033336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00817450 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,089,165 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

