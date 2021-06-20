RAI Finance (RAI) Price Tops $0.78

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $6.98 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,940,730 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

