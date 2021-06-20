Raise Reaches Market Cap of $41,113.50 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $41,113.50 and $25.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

