RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,287. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $864.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

