Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.96 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

