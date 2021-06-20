Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,644.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.34 million and $43,644.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,966.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,168.53 or 0.06201758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01547551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00433051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00142205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.72 or 0.00745623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00427817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00365691 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,010,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

