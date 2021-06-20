REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $577,659.51

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. REAL has a market cap of $577,659.51 and $258.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

