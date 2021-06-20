ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $129,054.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $129,054.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,499.60 or 0.99968208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00354791 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00426019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00791805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00072204 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00031540 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

