Reef Market Cap Hits $244.14 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $244.14 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

