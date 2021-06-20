Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $15.86 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $1.04 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00128968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00172695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.15 or 1.00482534 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

