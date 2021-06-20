Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

REGN stock opened at $537.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

