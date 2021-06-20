Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to report $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.21 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

