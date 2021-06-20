Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,944 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.50% of Repay worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

