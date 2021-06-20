Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $23,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,078,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

