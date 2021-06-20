REPO Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $83,727.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00131561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00177775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,385.50 or 1.00052090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.87 or 0.00839386 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

