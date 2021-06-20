Reviewing Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Asbury Automotive Group and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $173.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Vroom has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 4.25% 35.56% 8.88% Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Vroom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.43 $254.40 million $12.90 12.27 Vroom $1.36 billion 4.13 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -16.84

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Vroom on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 112 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 91 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

