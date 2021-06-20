Revolution Populi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $28.80 million and $1.78 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

