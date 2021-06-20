REVV (REVV) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.59 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, REVV has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $23.33 million and $1.59 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

