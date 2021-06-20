Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of RXN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

