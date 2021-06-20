Rigel Finance Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $52,941.41 and $7,997.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.61 or 0.00035634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00175313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.20 or 0.99624686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00814066 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.