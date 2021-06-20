Rise (RISE) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,821.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $18,821.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004477 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,961,403 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.