Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Rogers worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $191.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

