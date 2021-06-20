Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3,857.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $368.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

