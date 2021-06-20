Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Roku comprises 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.43. 6,206,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.02. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

