Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $43,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,570 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

