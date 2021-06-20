Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,796 shares of company stock worth $9,811,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.