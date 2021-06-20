Rotten (ROT) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Rotten has a market cap of $241,168.76 and $936.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 88,197,248 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

