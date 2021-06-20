Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,418.20 ($18.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.