Royale Finance Price Down 10.4% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $448,803.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00137530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00176507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,875.08 or 0.99824434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.36 or 0.00854008 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

