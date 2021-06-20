Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,487 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 188.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

