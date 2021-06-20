Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 197,059 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.21% of Neuronetics worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $434.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

