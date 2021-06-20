Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 91,312 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,765 shares of company stock worth $7,649,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -371.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

