Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 209.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of National Vision worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

