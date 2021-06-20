Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of AZZ worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $50.38 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

