Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 264.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.78% of Unifi worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unifi by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $2,051,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $24.47 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $452.45 million, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.