Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,152 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.