Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 206,226 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 855.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

