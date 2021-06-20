Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 48,089 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.