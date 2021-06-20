Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Standex International worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Standex International by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.62. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

SXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

