Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,290 shares of company stock worth $4,100,178. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

