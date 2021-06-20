Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 243.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

