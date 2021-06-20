Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE TRNO opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

