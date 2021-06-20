Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,167,644 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $124.17 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 477.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

