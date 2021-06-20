Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of FB Financial worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

