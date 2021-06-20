Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,645,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.20 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

