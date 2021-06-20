Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AVXL stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

