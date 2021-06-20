Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

