Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,528 shares of company stock worth $9,564,096. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $60.11 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

